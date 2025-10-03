Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Director Milton Ault III Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU – Get Free Report) Director Milton Ault III bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $14,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 50,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,535.80. The trade was a 6.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance

UUU stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of -0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20. Universal Security Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $8.27.

Universal Security Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the marketing and distribution of safety and security products in the United States. The company offers a line of safety alarms units, including replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

