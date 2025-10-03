Charles Peter Kirol Sells 8,969 Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) COO Charles Peter Kirol sold 8,969 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $80,721.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 14,352 shares in the company, valued at $129,168. This trade represents a 38.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Charles Peter Kirol also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

On Thursday, September 4th, Charles Peter Kirol sold 8,969 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $71,752.00.

On Thursday, August 28th, Charles Peter Kirol sold 3,587 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $27,261.20.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Charles Peter Kirol sold 20,633 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $131,844.87.

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of PTON stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $606.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Peloton Interactive has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PTON shares. UBS Group raised Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial set a $11.00 target price on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Peloton Interactive

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 4.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 59,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 97.8% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 99.7% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 263.8% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 102,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 74,671 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.