Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Director Sells $41,100.00 in Stock

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) Director Laila Partridge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 53,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,126.22. This represents a 15.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lightwave Logic Stock Performance

NASDAQ LWLG opened at $4.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $560.48 million, a PE ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 2.53. Lightwave Logic Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $4.80.

Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lightwave Logic had a negative return on equity of 66.64% and a negative net margin of 22,321.05%.The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lightwave Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightwave Logic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 225.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 545,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 377,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 492,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 67,992 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $458,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 367,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightwave Logic Company Profile

Lightwave Logic, Inc focuses on the development of photonic devices and electro-optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications, telecommunications, and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

