SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 31,231 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,231 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

BATS ITA opened at $209.24 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.14 and a fifty-two week high of $198.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

