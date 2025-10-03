BSW Wealth Partners Purchases 79 Shares of SAP SE $SAP

BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in SAP were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,087 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 60,800.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth $790,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on SAP in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $272.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $334.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.28. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $217.51 and a 1 year high of $313.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.33.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.26%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

