Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,371 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total value of $6,310,913.51. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 78,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,174,580. The trade was a 21.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,784. This trade represents a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,314 shares of company stock valued at $31,272,223. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Oracle from $363.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Oracle from $202.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $345.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.71.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock opened at $289.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $824.39 billion, a PE ratio of 66.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.53. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

