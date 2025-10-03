USA Financial Formulas Sells 1,122 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

USA Financial Formulas cut its holdings in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Cintas were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth $41,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 646.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cintas from $246.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cintas from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cintas from $221.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.55 per share, with a total value of $267,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,303.55. The trade was a 84.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $3,821,790.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,557,080.80. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $202.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.42 and its 200 day moving average is $212.93. Cintas Corporation has a 52 week low of $180.78 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

