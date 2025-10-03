SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 186 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. decreased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $543,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,567.70. This represents a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $113.46 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.91 and a 12-month high of $115.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.64.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 17.68%.The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AEP. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $108.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AEP

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.