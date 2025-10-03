USA Financial Formulas Acquires Shares of 493 Brinker International, Inc. $EAT

USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Brinker International by 102.0% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 995,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,411,000 after buying an additional 502,897 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 967,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,201,000 after acquiring an additional 46,896 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brinker International by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 600,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,450,000 after acquiring an additional 132,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 510,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at $76,114,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kevin Hochman sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $6,944,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 212,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,594,669.94. The trade was a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total transaction of $2,503,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,572.48. The trade was a 55.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,325 shares of company stock worth $10,754,785. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Brinker International from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.53.

Brinker International Price Performance

Shares of EAT stock opened at $127.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.31. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.03 and a 52-week high of $192.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.02. Brinker International had a return on equity of 211.86% and a net margin of 7.12%.The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

