USA Financial Formulas Sells 191 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

USA Financial Formulas trimmed its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,253 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Target were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Target by 407.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,970,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,666,672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,825,586 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter worth $595,839,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Target by 1,364.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,289,692 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $343,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,035 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $186,361,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Target by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,370,062 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,420,000 after buying an additional 1,406,653 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Target stock opened at $89.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.63. Target Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.30 and a 1 year high of $161.50. The company has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research raised Target from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.71.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

