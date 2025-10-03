Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR Shares Bought by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28,222.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 949,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,254,000 after acquiring an additional 946,304 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 577.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,035,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,513,000 after purchasing an additional 883,125 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,733,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,199,000 after purchasing an additional 438,381 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $91,445,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 404,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,155,000 after purchasing an additional 247,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.50.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 84,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.53, for a total value of $21,948,711.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 165,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,986,992.02. This trade represents a 33.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total transaction of $1,848,497.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 48,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,824,151.36. This represents a 12.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,532 shares of company stock worth $38,417,208. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.5%

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $233.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.71 and its 200-day moving average is $242.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.20 and a 1 year high of $271.91. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.72%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.230-9.580 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.01%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

