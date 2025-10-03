USA Financial Formulas Decreases Holdings in Spotify Technology $SPOT

USA Financial Formulas cut its stake in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $707.70 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $362.31 and a 12 month high of $785.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $696.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $663.52. The company has a market cap of $144.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.77, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($2.42). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $845.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $731.16.

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

