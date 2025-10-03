SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Trims Stake in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 922.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,664,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012,817 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 32.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,140,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $540,723,000 after buying an additional 3,188,999 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $117,929,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Truist Financial by 610.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,661,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,410 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,041,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,509,000 after buying an additional 2,158,639 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $566,682.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,595. This trade represents a 96.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.04.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.68%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

