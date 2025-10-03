NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 106,000 shares, an increase of 393.0% from the August 31st total of 21,500 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 218,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 218,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NLS Pharmaceutics Stock Up 2.4%

NLS Pharmaceutics stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $5.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised NLS Pharmaceutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th.

About NLS Pharmaceutics

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

