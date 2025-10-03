Short Interest in Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR) Drops By 79.5%

Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 132,200 shares, a decline of 79.5% from the August 31st total of 644,600 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 9,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tharimmune stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.31% of Tharimmune at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tharimmune stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.41. Tharimmune has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97.

Tharimmune ( NASDAQ:THAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.06).

Tharimmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of therapeutic candidates for rare, inflammatory, and oncologic diseases. The company's pre-clinical immuno-oncology pipeline includes TH104, a product candidate for the treatment of liver-related and other pruritogenic inflammatory conditions; TH3215 and TH0059 that are product candidates used to treat various solid tumors; and TH1940, which targets programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1).

