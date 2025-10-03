Corteva, Inc. $CTVA Stake Raised by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 622.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its position in Corteva by 4,444.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $63.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.84. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.40 and a 52-week high of $77.41.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 49,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,655,240.40. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $87.00 price objective on Corteva and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays raised Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Corteva to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

View Our Latest Report on Corteva

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.