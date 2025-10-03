SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Acquires 430 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 53.0% during the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.1% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.3% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, QTR Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the second quarter. QTR Family Wealth LLC now owns 849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Caterpillar from $383.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Caterpillar from $414.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Melius Research raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $466.53.

Caterpillar Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of CAT stock opened at $490.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $495.98. The company has a market capitalization of $229.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $435.71 and its 200 day moving average is $377.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,586.40. This trade represents a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.65, for a total value of $7,941,849.90. Following the sale, the chairman owned 465,339 shares in the company, valued at $215,289,088.35. The trade was a 3.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,819 shares of company stock worth $16,885,492 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

