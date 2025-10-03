SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Cuts Stock Position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP $GHI

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Greystone Housing Impact Investors were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GHI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 14,338.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 32,406 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 61.8% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 40,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 15,630 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the first quarter worth $1,272,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 9.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 166,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 14,163 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 340,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 24,707 shares during the period. 9.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE:GHI opened at $10.23 on Friday. Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The company has a market cap of $241.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.80 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Announces Dividend

Greystone Housing Impact Investors ( NYSE:GHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 0.98%.The business had revenue of $23.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.65 million. Analysts anticipate that Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s payout ratio is presently -1,500.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jones Trading dropped their price objective on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.

