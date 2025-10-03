SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $175,000 Stake in Cigna Group $CI

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth about $727,905,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cigna Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,056,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,690,000 after buying an additional 1,094,327 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,886,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,716,000 after buying an additional 865,092 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna Group by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,649,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $542,796,000 after buying an additional 457,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Cigna Group by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 333,435 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $109,700,000 after buying an additional 206,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group Trading Up 1.8%

CI opened at $296.95 on Friday. Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $256.89 and a fifty-two week high of $358.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $292.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.88.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.05. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $67.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $8,557,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,400. This represents a 52.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $375.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $354.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $371.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $415.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.81.

Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

