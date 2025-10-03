SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 283 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 515.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 18,038 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 461.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 30,525 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 664.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 7,752.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 497,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,050,000 after buying an additional 491,611 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 51.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

SMCI stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $66.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.520 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMCI. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Super Micro Computer

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 40,426,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,567,200. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $1,755,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 21,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,461.60. The trade was a 64.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 490,000 shares of company stock worth $27,890,950 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.