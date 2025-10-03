2,949 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Purchased by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,501,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $224,001,000 after buying an additional 476,763 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Allianz SE grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 281.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 30,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 22,392 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $529,264,000. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Up 3.4%

PayPal stock opened at $68.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $93.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 price target on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PayPal

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $288,801.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,235.37. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $492,523.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,607. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.