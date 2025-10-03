Trilogy Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF $CGXU

Trilogy Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGXU. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,398,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,236,000 after purchasing an additional 123,820 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 29,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 94,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGXU opened at $30.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.59. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.17 and a twelve month high of $30.20.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

