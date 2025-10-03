Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 2,350 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 987.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 53,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,900.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,470.6% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,711,000.

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $115.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $113.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

