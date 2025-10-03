Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 400 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 62.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 776.0% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, COO Chris Koopmans bought 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $530,604.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 104,825 shares in the company, valued at $8,179,494.75. This represents a 6.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $265,302.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,312,366.77. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,632. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Zacks Research raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $86.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.03. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.08 and a 12-month high of $127.48. The firm has a market cap of $74.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -663.08, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 24th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -184.62%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.