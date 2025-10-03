Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Sells 7,109 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 43.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 7,109 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,643 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,005,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 198.3% in the second quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Panoramic Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panoramic Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Down 5.1%

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $436.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.11 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $361.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.02, a P/E/G ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 2.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.Tesla’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Mizuho increased their price objective on Tesla from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 5th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $440.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at $269,260,263.08. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,606 shares of company stock worth $77,360,462. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

