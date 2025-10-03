Ninety One North America Inc. Has $36.78 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 240,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,549 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.8% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $36,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $47,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Barclays upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $167.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.40.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $185.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $186.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.66. The company has a market capitalization of $447.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

