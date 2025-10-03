Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 80 Shares of ResMed Inc. $RMD

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 27.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in ResMed were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Point Advisors LLC grew its position in ResMed by 5.8% in the second quarter. Pacific Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in ResMed during the second quarter worth about $260,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in ResMed by 1.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In related news, Director John Hernandez sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.10, for a total transaction of $739,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,319.50. This represents a 38.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total value of $27,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,675.72. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,075,239 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE:RMD opened at $276.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.10 and a 200 day moving average of $253.06. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.92 and a 52 week high of $293.81.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ResMed from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. William Blair raised shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.20.

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

See Also

