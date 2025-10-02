Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Sells 52,329 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 52,329 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,384,000 after buying an additional 28,231 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,065 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 44.1% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $306.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.95.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $347.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $315.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.80 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

