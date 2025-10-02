TruNorth Capital Management LLC Sells 547 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

TruNorth Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 360.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 148.4% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of KO stock opened at $66.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.99. The company has a market cap of $287.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.43. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.93.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

