Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claris Advisors LLC MO grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 14.1% during the second quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 630,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,598,000 after buying an additional 21,859 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $143.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.43 and a 200 day moving average of $139.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $177.50.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.13.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

