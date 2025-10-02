jvl associates llc Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

jvl associates llc lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. jvl associates llc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $60.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.57. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $60.51. The firm has a market cap of $173.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

