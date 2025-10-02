AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Holdings Lowered by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $244.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.71. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.81 and a 52-week high of $244.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.51.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 312.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on AbbVie from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,562,611.97. This trade represents a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

