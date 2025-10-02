Pure Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,433,585,000 after buying an additional 509,255 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,732,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,940,505,000 after buying an additional 304,399 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,194,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,844,436,000 after buying an additional 53,611 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Netflix by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,664,818 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,350,083,000 after buying an additional 356,617 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,385,666 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,089,765,000 after acquiring an additional 148,675 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,334.03.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,170.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $497.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,208.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,155.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.88 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,207.76, for a total transaction of $3,140,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,842.16. The trade was a 41.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. This represents a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,324 shares of company stock valued at $70,235,556 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

