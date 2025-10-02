Vicus Capital Raises Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 116,380.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.2%
VTV stock opened at $186.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $146.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.73. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $187.19.
Vanguard Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
