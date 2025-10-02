Heritage Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Heritage Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.4% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 537,754.2% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 8,659,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,553 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,370,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,211 shares during the period. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $417,842,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,266,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3%

VTI opened at $329.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $318.83 and its 200 day moving average is $296.75. The company has a market cap of $539.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $330.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

