Heritage Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 26.0%

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $87.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.69. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The stock has a market cap of $150.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

