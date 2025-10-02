AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Sold by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 0.7% of Riverview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $42,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at AbbVie
In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,178,278.64. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. This trade represents a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AbbVie Trading Up 5.7%
AbbVie stock opened at $244.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.40 billion, a PE ratio of 116.56, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.51. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.81 and a 52 week high of $244.81.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 312.38%.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
