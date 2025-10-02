Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 15.4% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the second quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. SK Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.3% during the second quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.13.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of PEP opened at $143.14 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $177.50. The company has a market cap of $195.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 103.64%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.