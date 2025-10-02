Deere & Company $DE Shares Sold by Montgomery Investment Management Inc.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises approximately 5.0% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $13,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 116.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Melius Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Evercore ISI set a $491.00 price objective on Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $566.00 to $512.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.06.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $451.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a one year low of $387.03 and a one year high of $533.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $486.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.36.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

