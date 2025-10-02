Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Has $6.71 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips $COP

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,720 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 0.9% of Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.9% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,177 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of COP stock opened at $95.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $119.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.00. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $116.08.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

