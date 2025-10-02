Gold Investment Management Ltd. Has $4.38 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Gold Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.7% of Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $494,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $499.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.28. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $452.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile



Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

