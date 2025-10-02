BOCHK Asset Management Ltd Has $803,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

BOCHK Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 0.2% of BOCHK Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group increased its stake in Netflix by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 919 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Netflix by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 441,861 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $412,059,000 after buying an additional 130,946 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,170.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $497.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,208.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,155.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $677.88 and a 52 week high of $1,341.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.88 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,334.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,207.76, for a total value of $3,140,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,842.16. The trade was a 41.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,793,240.64. This represents a 13.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,324 shares of company stock worth $70,235,556. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.