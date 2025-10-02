Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,072 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 14.8% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $33,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $481.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $463.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.52. The company has a market capitalization of $192.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

