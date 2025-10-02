Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 24,562 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.1% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.2% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 14,603 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $68.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $72.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 62.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 639,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,576,570. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $502,035.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 161,467 shares in the company, valued at $10,792,454.28. This represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

