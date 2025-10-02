Wiser Wealth Management Inc Sells 1,323 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Wiser Wealth Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $10,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 193,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,753,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,258,000 after purchasing an additional 374,090 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 55,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 348,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,678,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.18. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

