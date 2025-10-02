CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 384 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,659 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,383,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,087 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $4,220,599,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,509,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,826,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,821,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,758,968,000 after purchasing an additional 717,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 14,882,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,468,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $112.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.77. The stock has a market cap of $203.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

