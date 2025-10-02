iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Stock Holdings Lifted by Ewa LLC

Ewa LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,048 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Ewa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ewa LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 246,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,614,000 after purchasing an additional 43,891 shares in the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA opened at $87.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $150.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.58 and a 200-day moving average of $81.69. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $87.36.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

