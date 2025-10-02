Access Financial Services Inc. Purchases 225 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MBA Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $87.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.58 and a 200-day moving average of $81.69. The company has a market capitalization of $150.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $87.36.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

