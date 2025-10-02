Riverview Trust Co Lowers Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Riverview Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 581,300.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 17.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 25,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. HSBC set a $127.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.72.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $142.79 on Thursday. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $143.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

