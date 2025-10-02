Access Financial Services Inc. Sells 7,336 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Access Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,336 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 581,300.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 25,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Lam Research from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on Lam Research from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.72.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $142.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $180.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.83. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $143.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

